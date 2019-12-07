Famed actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney was one of the many celebs in attendance at Urban One Honors. The New Jack City actress tells Teresa Marie about one of the famed roles in the famous movie that was originally meant for her.
Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors
Stickney also talks about the importance of Urban One Honors, paying tribute to the women who paved the way for her and more.
Save the date! Urban One Honors comes to TV One on Monday, January 20th, 2020! Honorees include Jamie Foxx, Sylvia Rhone, Chance The Rapper and Missy Elliott! Performances from Wale, Ne-Yo and Brandy and more!
“New Jack City” Actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney Talks About The Famous Role That Was Originally Meant For Her [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive] was originally published on mymajicdc.com