R&B star Jazmine Sullivan will join Mayor Jim Kenney to kick off Philadelphia’s holiday season at the 26th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Grammy-nominated artist Jazmine Sullivan, of Strawberry Mansion, is one of featured performers. Philly’s Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics lead an all-star program. The performances lead up to highly-anticipated lighting of the VISIT PHILADELPHIA Holiday Tree powered by NRG, a 50-year-old majestic white fir that will illuminate the City Hall-area skyline.

EVENT: City of Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration presented by Bank of America“Rockin’ ‘Round the Holiday Tree!”

TIME: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

City of Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration With Jazmine Sullivan was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: