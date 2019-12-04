CLOSE
City of Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration With Jazmine Sullivan

2018 Planned Parenthood's Champions of Womens Health Brunch

Source: WENN.com / WENN

R&B star Jazmine Sullivan will join Mayor Jim Kenney to kick off Philadelphia’s holiday season at the 26th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Grammy-nominated artist Jazmine Sullivan, of Strawberry Mansion, is one of featured performers. Philly’s Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics lead an all-star program. The performances lead up to highly-anticipated lighting of the VISIT PHILADELPHIA Holiday Tree powered by NRG, a 50-year-old majestic white fir that will illuminate the City Hall-area skyline.

 

EVENT:          City of Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration presented by Bank of AmericaRockin’ ‘Round the Holiday Tree!

TIME:            WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

