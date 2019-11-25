Toni Braxton hasn’t made an appearance at The American Music since 2001 so last night the 7 time award winner came back with the classic look from the first time we ever laid eyes her on her 25 years ago and slayed the stage as she performed her 1996 number one hit ‘Un-Break My Heart’ to a sea of violinist while dripped in white, last night during the 2019 American Music Awards, flawlessly without skipping a beat.
Who else other than Toni Braxton can pay tribute to her, better than herself?
Take a look at Toni Braxton’s phenomenal performance of ‘Un-Break My Heart’ last night at the 2019 American Music Awards below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Toni Braxton Slayed ‘Un-Break My Heart’ During The 2019 AMA’s [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com