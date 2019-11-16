CLOSE
Stipe Miocic Gives His Thoughts on the Browns-Steelers Fight

UFC fighter and champ Stipe Miocic is sounding off how the NFL is handling the brawl that happened on Thursday, Nov. 14 between several Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers players, most notably Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The National Football League suspended Garrett for his role in a melee that marred the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland Thursday night, while Rudolph was subject to a fine, but remained the only player who had a critical role in the incident that avoided a suspension.

Miocic, who is good friends with Garrett, took to Twitter to vent his frustrations, while retweeting Ice Cube’s thoughts on the situation:

Basically, Miocic thinks the NFL is handing things poorly with Rudolph getting away with his role other than a possible fine, while Garrett and two other players get punished.

In case you were under on rock during that game, here is the entire brawl recorded:

Garrett, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey were ejected for their roles in the intense fight.  All three got some time of suspension as 3News reports:

Pouncey got a three-game ban, while Ogunjobi was handed a one-game suspension.

Rudolph, of course, will reportedly just get fined for his role.

 

