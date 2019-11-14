Disney+ Does NOT Have That Michael Jackson Episode of ‘The Simpsons!’

When Disney+ was announced, then launched, it was described as one of Netflix’s biggest threat, not to mention the mouse’s largest entertainment entry yet.

Then, when news came out that The Simpsons was going to have all 30 of its seasons available on the new service following The Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, it was a true sign that Disney+ was going to be around for a while.

Fast forward to right now. There have been some issues with Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie, and the entire town of Springfield being stretched out on widescreen or cut off, and one legendary episode not included.

It happens to be the one with Michael Jackson guest-starring in the season three episode “Stark Raving Dad.”

Disney has not said exactly why it is not on its streaming service, though The Root has an idea:

Tech Radar notes this shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, considering that the powers that be yanked the episode off the air in March in light of the sexual assault allegations leveled against Jackson in HBO’s jaw-dropping documentary, Leaving Neverland. “It feels clearly the only choice to make,” executive producer James L. Brooks said at the time.

As you know, a lot of people are not taking this move very well as displayed on Twitter:

The Michael Jackson episode of The Simpsons is missing from Disney+. That's a pretty inconsistent move, given their habitual protection of known pedophiles — Heathcliff Quebert (@steve_bedard) November 14, 2019

So Disney+ won't include The Simpsons episode staring Michael Jackson, a man who has been cleared of all charges by the FBI, but Disney+ will include The Simpsons episode of Steven Tyler, a man who's admitted to getting a 14 year old girl pregnant. — Phill (@PhillThomas24) November 14, 2019

"Stark Raving Dad" is one of the most beloved Simpsons episodes ever. Watched by hundreds of millions since it's premiere in 1991, it's a part of Pop Culture history and can NEVER be erased. Give the people what they asked for, Michael Jackson! #DisneyBringBackStarkRavingDad pic.twitter.com/MTyXGQPXdM — 🌟 (@MJonTheBrain) November 13, 2019

In another twist, Disney+ carries the 1998 movie A Bugs Life, featuring disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was let go from a lot of projects when his sex scandals came out. This user had no problem pointing that out on Twitter:

how come we can get Kevin Spacey's role in A Bugs Life but not Michael Jackson's episode of The Simpsons? — Ryan Dorman (@OpentheDorman) November 12, 2019

At this point, with Disney+ being the exclusive streaming home of The Simpsons, your best bet to see the “Stark Raving Mad” episode featuring Jackson is to get the show’s season three box set, and even watch all of the different clips posted on YouTube.

Do you think Disney+ should restore the Michael Jackson episode of ‘The Simpsons?’

