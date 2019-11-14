Vivica A. Fox Not Feeling the Idea of a ‘Set If Off’ Remake

The original Set If Off has become a classic after scoring with both audiences and critics. After grossing $41 million, with a $9 million budget for filming, it continues to remain of the best movies of all-time.

Now, Issa Rae is planning to a new version of Off, and one of the original stars, Vivica A. Fox, is not excited over the project at all.

Fox feels it should be left alone as she tells ET Live.

From EURweb:

“There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

Fox later adds that Rae should stick to working on “developing original content,” and that she might get crucified for a version of Off that does not live up to the 1996 classic.

To see more of what Fox had to say on Off and other projects, check out the interview below:

