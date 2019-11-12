Dionne Warwick loves what she does, so much so that she was accepted and loved by people of all races in America at a time where that was unheard of. Because of that she was able to make history by becoming the first Black person to win a Grammy in the pop category. She believes she was so crossover because of “the songs” that she sang and “who was writing them.” For example, Hal David who “wrote not only for your ears but for your heart.” Warwick feels “fortunate” to have sung everything that she sang and loves every song. When asked about music today, she hasn’t heard anyone that is close to doing what she did. “Nobody is singing melodies that I sang, nobody is singing words that I sang,” she said.

Dionne Warwick on Music Today: ‘Nobody is Singing Melodies That I Sang’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: