Who Wore It Best? Beyoncé, Eve, And Kourtney Kardashian All Love This Blinged Out Naeem Khan Suit [POLL]

A fashion designer knows a creation or look is a winner when celebs are still wearing the look for red carpet appearances several seasons later. So is the case with Naeem Khan‘s sequined, blinged out pinstripe suit. The suit is from Khan’s Fall/Winter 2017 runway show. And yes, given that I sat front row at the show, I can confirm, it is even more stunning in person.

This suit undoubtedly makes a statement, so it’s no surprise that Beyoncé, Eve, and Kourtney Kardashian all decided to wear it for big moments.

The first star to wear the look was Beyoncé to the 2016 CFDA Awards. She paired it with Christian Louboutin platform, peep toe pumps.

She added a lace top underneath and a blinged out minutiae bag. The real highlight was the accent with an oversized hat serving us ‘Formation‘ style.

She wore this look to accept the 2016 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Gorgeous!

Eve stunned in the same suit that following January for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. She wore it with nothing underneath showing off her infamous paw prints. With the bare skin she accented the look with a blinged out diamond choker.

She served a soft glam with a mauve lip and a pinkish/purple eye. She also had a lone white rose in her hand. Chic!

A year and a half later, the stylish suit made another red carpet appearance. This time on Kourtney Kardashian for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. She paired her suit with a simple black bra. She had nude nails and makeup to allow the suit to shine.

Beauties, we have to know: who wore this suit the best? Sound off in the comment section and take our poll below.

