Reality Star “I Love New York” Is Still Crazy, And We Love It!

This story is purely for entertainment purposes! One of my favorite reality stars is I Love New York from the dating show Flavor of Love with hip hop legend Flavor Flav. She was no holds barred, she tells it like it is, and she was just great for television. Well, I love New york aka Tiffany Pollard is back with a new show online called Brunch with Tiffany, and this time she’s interviewing other reality stars. In the clip below she sits down with a cast member from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Scrap Deloen, and you have to see what happens for yourself.

You need a pick me up, here you go! You’re welcome:

