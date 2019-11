The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is spicy! Kenya Moore joined Wendy Williams on the purple couch and set the record straight on various things, like the why her and NeNe Leakes are not friends, who makes the most money on the cast , and the status of her relationship with her husband and father of her adorable baby girl, Brooklyn Daly.

