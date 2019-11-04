It’s been a year since Sutton Tennyson was fatally shot in Atlanta, Georgia, and his ex-fiancee Angela Simmons is paying tribute to him.

The Growing Up Hip-Hop star posted to Instagram on Sunday, remembering the life of the father of her child. She began her post by revealing that she “woke up earlier than usual today,” realizing that the reason was because it’s the anniversary of Tennyson’s death.

She goes on to write about how much their baby boy–also named Sutton–has grown in the past year, going on to thank him for everything he’s given her.

” I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing , he’s growing . He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more. I look at him everyday….and I see you so much . You’d be so proud of him . The way I’m proud of him . He talks to me about you before bed . He’s adorable Sutton,” Simmons wrote. “There’s so much I want to tell you . But I know you are with us everyday . I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life . He’s so precious. And we miss you . So much more to say . But thank you for everything . Gone but never forgotten.”

The story was originally published on Bossip.com.

Angela Simmons Posts A Loving Tribute To Her Late Ex-Fiancé Sutton Tennyson On The Anniversary Of His Death was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com