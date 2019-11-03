CLOSE
Beauty Entrepreneur’s Daughter Becomes Youngest CEO To Have Products Featured At Target

5-year-old Lily Adeleye is the founder of Lily Frilly.

Beauty entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye—the woman behind the brand The Mane Choice—has broken barriers in entrepreneurship and her 5-year-old daughter is following in her footsteps. According to Black Enterprise, Adeleye’s daughter Lily Adeleye recently became the youngest CEO to have her company’s products sold at Target.

With the help of her mother, the youngster cultivated a brand dubbed Lily Frilly. The brand was created to empower young girls. Lily Frilly sells a variety of products including backpacks, dresses, lunchboxes and bows which can now be found at Target.

“From the time Lily was 3, I knew then she had a business mindset. At an early age, as she watched me build a successful business from the ground up, it exposed her to many possibilities and goals, so with that, we didn’t wait until she was an adult to help her pursue them,” Adeleye told the news outlet. “Many people don’t understand the importance of instilling ‘the NOW’ into children. Not in all situations do you have to wait until you’re older to pursue your dreams. Lily Frilly believes that children have the ability to meet their full potential at an early age and we hope people see our story as an inspiration to be innovative and step outside of the box.” The mother-daughter-duo is also using the brand as an avenue to create spaces for mothers and their children to connect by hosting kid-friendly networking and empowerment events.

Young Black entrepreneurs are landing major deals with national retailers. 12-year-old business owner Gabrielle Goodwin—who founded GaBBY Bows—landed a deal with Target to have her products sold at 74 of their stores across the country. Earlier this year, 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur Zandra Cunningham inked a deal with the retailer to sell her brand’s beauty box in their stores.

