Three of the five men previously known as the Central Park 5, now the Exonerated 5, are working for a state measure that would make some of the tactics used to wrongfully convict them, Illegal. The measure would prohibit police from lying or presenting false evidence to suspects in order to obtain confessions.

Jazzy Report: The Exonerated 5 Want To Protect Others was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

