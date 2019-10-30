After a terrible car accident involving Kevin Hart, many rumors and speculations surfaced regarding his health and condition. Many of his closest friends and family ensured us that he was in good spirits and in the healing process.

Well today, Kevin Hart shared a 2 minute video to his 80 million Instagram followers for the first time since the accident on September 1st. He explains how the accident effected him and has “changed his world forever”. There are clips of him in the therapy and rehab stages, surrounded by friends and family supporting his recovery.

He was doing various exercises, Yoga, and various other workouts that show he’s come along way in a few months. Watch the full video below, and we will continue to keep Kevin in our prayers!

Kevin Hart Makes First Health Update Since Car Accident was originally published on classixphilly.com

