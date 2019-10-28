Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie Masters

The late ’90s and early 2000s were arguably the golden era of Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs), and one genre they excelled in the most was Halloween movies.

DCOMs were so in tune with the scary holiday that the first official DCOM movie was a Halloween flick. Under Wraps debuted in 1997 and if followed three twelve-year-olds who discover a mummy in the basement of someone’s house. They grow fond of the living dead and must return him to his sarcophagus before midnight on Halloween.

When Halloweentown was released the following year in 1998, there was no turning back. The movie — which takes place in a dimension full of witches, warlocks and Halloween creatures — became one of Disney Channel’s most successful franchises with three follow-up sequels. One could argue that it was the blueprint for early 2000s holiday flicks and it eventually paved the way for such fun classics like Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999), Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000), and another big hit for Disney Channel, Twitches (2005).

If you ever wondered what the stars of such movies are up to now, hit the flip to learn that a few scares in life really do keep you young.

The nostalgia will kill you.

