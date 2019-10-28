Popeyes Makes Chicken Sandwich Return Official, Takes Swipe At Chick-fil-A

Popeyes has rekindled this summer’s chicken sandwiches war, announcing Monday that the return of theirs is less than a week away.

The chicken chain was engaged in a battle with competitor Chick-fil-A, selling out their entire three-month supply in just weeks.

“Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day,” reads the tweet from Popeyes.

While that date coincides with this year’s National Sandwich Day, it also gives the company the upper hand. All Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.

