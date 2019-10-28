LeBron James’ Hairline Slides Off During Home Game, Later Evacuated From Home Due To Wildfires [PHOTOS]

LeBron James was working hard last game! So hard, the NBA champ sweat his hair out. Literally.

Anthony Davis pointed it out during the Lakers Saturday night game against the Utah Jazz. Watch as Lebron James’ hairline slides off below:

It was a hectic weekend for the baller who tweeted that he had to evacuate his Los Angeles home this morning due to wildfires.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The LAPD issued a mandatory evacuation for those located near the Getty Center museum. James later shared that he and family found a safe spot, prayed for families affected and thanked first responders.

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

