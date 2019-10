Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Kanye West released his highly anticipated gospel album on Friday called ‘Jesus Is King.’ Leading up to the release he was busy on the interview circuit. Here is your one stop shopping for the week of Kanye West interviews.

Kanye West with LA radio personality Big Boy

Kanye West with Zane Lowe from Apple Beats 1

Kanye West in Brooklyn on Jimmy Kimmel

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: