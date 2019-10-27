American Music Awards Nominations List

The American Music Awards will air on November 24th on ABC
The nominations came out last week and here is a sneak peek at some of the categories
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Rapper Post Malone leads the nights nominations with 7 noms. Pop star Ariana Grande and new pop artist Billie Eilish have 6 nominations. If Taylor Swift wins two out of the five categories she is nominated in she will pass Michael Jackson for most American Music Awards of all time.
You can vote for your favorite artists here. Voting ends on November 20th
Via Billboard