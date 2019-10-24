Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As LaKeisha’s Ex

The events of the last episode of Power have created a new character just in time for the show’s final episodes.

Jesse Williams, he of Grey’s Anatomy fame is set to play Kadeem, the ex of LaLa Anthony’s Lakeisha Grant. He’s also the father of her son, Cash and more than likely will be seeking revenge for his exes’ death.

Williams’ tenure on the show is a one-episode guest appearance according to Entertainment Weekly as he’ll appear alongside Tommy dealing with the fallout from Keisha’s death.

Are you looking forward to watching Jesse join the cast? Are you going to watch Power to find out what finally happens to the Queens Child Project? Gotta tune in to find out!

