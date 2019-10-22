Lyft Wants To Take You To Work!

Lyft is offering free and discounted rides to job interviews!

According to Asumetech:

As reported by @Engadget, Lyft wants to help passengers of diverse backgrounds to reach their possible job opportunities by providing free and discounted services. Those who will benefit from the company, generosity, include veterans, people with disabilities, refugees, ex-convicts, those in low-income areas and those hoping to get their first job, the coveted young people aged 18 to 24.

In addition to trips to and from job interviews and job training programs, Lyft will also help passengers get to work and return home during the first three weeks of employment. This gives many people time to get their first paycheck, at which point they can start paying for trips.

Initially, the new Lyft program will be available in more than 35 cities in the US. UU. And Canada and will use the help of nonprofit organizations to connect with those who need assistance. Other partners in the program include United Way and 211, Year Up, Generation, # cut50 (Dream Corps), The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth and Upwardly Global.

This is not the first time Lyft offers free trips to those in need, as they recently helped those who needed transportation during the California blackouts for free. Earlier this year, Lyft established plans to spend at least $ 50 million annually on measures such as transportation infrastructure, sustainability and donated travel.

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: