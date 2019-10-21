CLOSE
Vinyl Records Making a Huge Comeback, As It’s Poised to Overtake CDs in 2019

We may be living in the digital ages, but what is old has become new again.

In this case, we are talking about those vinyl records that used to be flying off shelves in record stores everywhere, in which, once again, that’s becoming the case.

What does this mean?

More people are buying vinyls than compact discs for the first time this year since the 1980’s.

From Cleveland19.com:

According to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl records are expected to out-sell CDs in 2019.

Consumers of all ages are buying records as the old pop and crack, along with the feel of removing the disc from the album sleeve, and putting the record on that turntable, has become attractive for younger music fans, while giving older fans that feel of nostalgia.

Another reason vinyl records could become trendy again might be that many would find them sounding a lot better than digital music.

That does not mean it is overtaking those downloads anytime soon:

While vinyls are becoming more popular than CDs, reports say online streaming is still the most popular way people listen to music.

With the way we use our phones for virtually everything, expect streaming to surpass vinyl for quite sometime in the near future.

That is, unless someone invents a way to connect a smartphone to a turntable.

 

Which do you prefer: Vinyl Records or Digital Downloads/Streaming Services?

 

