Here Comes a ‘Sexy’ Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Costume You Could Wear on Halloween!

You knew this would happen sometime.  The new Halloween offering will only set you back $80!

 

If you were lucky, you got to enjoy that chicken sandwich at Popeyes before the restaurant ran out of them.  If you weren’t, at least there are other options.

Either way, if you love Popeyes and chicken sandwiches, you can now dress up as both.

Yandy.com, the same group behind those famous costumes involving Mister Rogers and Bob Ross, is now offering a new ‘sexy’ outfit that allows you to dress up as this year’s biggest fast-food item.

From Cleveland19.com:

On the site, it’s called the “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich” costume, but it clearly references Popeyes’ hit sandwich which sold out this summer.

But you won’t have to wait in line for the costume version, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice and a white “sold out” stamp.

 

[caption id="attachment_3054967" align="alignleft" width="773"] Source: Popeyes / Popeyes[/caption] It appears that while Popeyes has the two-piece and a biscuit game on lock, they are coming for Chick-fil-A’s neck with their new chicken sandwich. On August 8, the Louisiana-based fast food franchise announced they were launching their special Chicken Sandwich to head out nationwide on August 12. Apparently, it’s not just any old basic sandwich either. It boasts “a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests’ choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread,” let their press release tell it. And in case you’re wondering, YES, it comes in both Spicy and Classic, but most importantly, it’s only $3.99. Perfect for the most frugal of budgets. https://twitter.com/PopeyesChicken/status/1161057966910582785?s=20 While we have yet to taste it, it’s clear that Black folks on Twitter CANNOT stop talking about it and how good it is! Take a look at some of our favorite and most hilarious Tweets about this new fried fowl delight:

