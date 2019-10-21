Here Comes a ‘Sexy’ Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Costume You Could Wear on Halloween!

You knew this would happen sometime. The new Halloween offering will only set you back $80!

If you were lucky, you got to enjoy that chicken sandwich at Popeyes before the restaurant ran out of them. If you weren’t, at least there are other options.

Either way, if you love Popeyes and chicken sandwiches, you can now dress up as both.

Yandy.com, the same group behind those famous costumes involving Mister Rogers and Bob Ross, is now offering a new ‘sexy’ outfit that allows you to dress up as this year’s biggest fast-food item.

From Cleveland19.com:

On the site, it’s called the “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich” costume, but it clearly references Popeyes’ hit sandwich which sold out this summer. But you won’t have to wait in line for the costume version, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice and a white “sold out” stamp.

