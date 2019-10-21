How Former NBA Baller Nick Young Missed His Shot With Rihanna

So how did Nick Young manage to miss his shot with Rihanna?

According to TMZ:

It all went down around 2014, according to Swaggy (who told the story on the “Certified Buckets” podcast) … saying he was motivated to play outta his mind after he saw RiRi sitting courtside at Staples Center.

“I had a good game, so [the reporters] asked me why … and I said, you know, Rihanna was there.”

Young says the shout-out got a reaction from Rihanna — who actually hit him up afterward, but he didn’t follow through because there was already another famous lady in the picture.

“She hit me back, but I couldn’t go full throttle with it because I was like, in the beginning stages of my relationship with [Iggy].”

The hosts of the podcasts nearly lost their minds over Nick’s revelation — with Sarunas J Jackson saying straight-up, “WRONG ONE MAN!”

“You coulda been King of Barbados! You could have been first man of Barbados right now!”

Don’t worry, Nick defended Iggy’s honor — “I think I did pretty good, though. It worked out for a little bit.”

"You could've been King of Barbados." 😂😂😂@NickswagyPYoung on shooting his shot with @Rihanna courtside at a @Lakers game back in the day More ☑️: https://t.co/ANAX3Gqhzx pic.twitter.com/fNDoTmzbts — Certified Buckets (@CertifiedBckts) October 18, 2019

HMMMMMMM…..side eye.

