How Former NBA Baller Nick Young Missed His Shot With Rihanna

So how did Nick Young manage to miss his shot with Rihanna?
According to TMZ:
It all went down around 2014, according to Swaggy (who told the story on the “Certified Buckets” podcast) … saying he was motivated to play outta his mind after he saw RiRi sitting courtside at Staples Center.
“I had a good game, so [the reporters] asked me why … and I said, you know, Rihanna was there.”
Young says the shout-out got a reaction from Rihanna — who actually hit him up afterward, but he didn’t follow through because there was already another famous lady in the picture.
“She hit me back, but I couldn’t go full throttle with it because I was like, in the beginning stages of my relationship with [Iggy].”
The hosts of the podcasts nearly lost their minds over Nick’s revelation — with Sarunas J Jackson saying straight-up, “WRONG ONE MAN!”
“You coulda been King of Barbados! You could have been first man of Barbados right now!”
Don’t worry, Nick defended Iggy’s honor — “I think I did pretty good, though. It worked out for a little bit.”
Of course, Nick and Iggy dated for years and even got engaged … but things fell apart after Nick admitted messing around on Iggy on cell phone footage posted by then-teammate D’Angelo Russell (‘memba that?!?).
Everyone moved on since then … Rihanna’s got a Saudi billionaire, Iggy hooked up with Playboi Carti and Nick’s back with his longtime girlfriend (and mother of his children), Keonna Green.
HMMMMMMM…..side eye.
