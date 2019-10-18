CLOSE
Quincy Harris Morning Show Exclusives
HomeQuincy Harris Morning Show Exclusives

FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick Stopped By The Quincy Harris Morning Show

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - August 24, 2018

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick traveled for MANY MILES to be a guest on The Quincy Harris Morning Show and talk about his big event he has coming up on Monday

The event is Ya Gotta Try This. Proceeds from the event will benefit, CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees)

CORE grants support to children of food and beverage service employees navigating life-altering circumstances such as illness, injury or natural disaster. Click here for tickets

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

 

FOX 29 , Good Day , Mike Jerrick , QHMS , Quincy Harris

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close