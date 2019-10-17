PECO Wants To Help You Save This Winter

PECO has ways to ease some of the financial pain this winter on your bill

Patricia King, Manager, Community Engagement stopped by to tell us about two programs, the Gift of Energy and Customer Assistance Program also known as CAP. The Gift of Energy is like a gift card, you can put as little or as much as you want toward someones PECO bill. Click here for info.

The Customer Assistance Program provides a monthly credit for eligible low income customers. For more information click here

