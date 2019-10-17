U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings Has Died At Age 68

Follow The Quincy Harris Show On Instagram @QHMShow

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, a committee chairman known for his devotion to Baltimore, civil rights and also known for being both blunt and passionate has died early this morning. He was 68 years old. He died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee

And a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump

They recently got into a Twitter beef when Donald Trump referred to his city of Baltimore as rat infested

He had health problems but did not disclose those issues to the public.

Via Baltimore Sun

