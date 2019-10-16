Ellen Lindsey found out last year at the age of 49 that she was adopted. For years Ellen Lindsey’s real half sister was searching for her, with the hopes that when she found Lindsey she would like her. Little did Lindsey know her sister had been right in front of her the whole time filling her with laughter and little did the half sister know that her sister was a fan of hers all the time.
Ellen Lindsey was brought on to The Real to meet her long lost sister only to find out to her surprise that her sister was no other than actress Tisha Campbell.
Tisha Campbell made the tearful surprise announcement to Ellen Lindsey in front of a studio audience by saying that when she was looking for her, that her only hopes was that Ellen Lindsey would like her as they made a very emotional embrace.
The Real host Loni Love’s statement to Ellen Lindsey was “All that time you been watching ‘Martin’ and that’s been your sister!”
Take a look at the video below
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
Adopted Woman Found Out Tisha Campbell Is Her Sister!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com