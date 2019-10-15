LeBron James Facing Backlash For His Hong Kong Comments

NBA superstar and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James may have shot himself in the foot with his latest remarks involving Hong Kong.

Hours after James said that the Houston Rockets general manager was “misinformed” when he tweeted his support of the protests in Hong Kong earlier this month, those same protesters turned their attention to the 4-time MVP. The Akron native took issue with Morey’s tweet expressing support for Hong Kong protesters, which resulted in highly publicized tension between the NBA and China during the league’s preseason visit.

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

Despite James adding that he was not trying to be political, people still took issue with him, even calling his attitude hypocritical.

