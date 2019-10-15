Gina Rodriguez Keeps Thinking She Can Get Away With Using the N-Word

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has embarrassed herself yet again on social media that has everyone, especially Black Twitter, cringing at this fiasco.
From MadameNoire.com:
In an IG video of her getting glammed up, Gina raps the lyrics to Fugees’ classic “Ready or Not.” And she didn’t miss a bit when it came to the line: “I can do what you do, easy. Believe me, fronting n-ggas give me heebie-jeebies.”
Um, no…just…um…no!
Online users had no problem responding to whatever Gina thought she was trying to do with the Fugees.
Now, the actress did apologize for her IG video:
Do you forgive her or are you more willing to mute and cancel Gina?
