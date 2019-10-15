Tyler Perry Talks About Seeing Himself In His 5 Year Old Son

Hollywood mogul, movie studio owner, and actor Tyler Perry hung out with the ladies of The Real, and he talked about a very vulnerable moment with his 5-year-old son, and what he realized while he was disciplining him.
According to OK! Magazine
Tyler Perry detailed the painful moment he had to discipline his son, Aman, and the effect it had on him during the October 14 episode of The Real. The comedian recalled how the situation went down with cohosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon.
Watch below:
Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: