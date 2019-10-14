The 27th Annual Philly’s Men Are Cookin’ Is Back

The 27th Annual Philly’s Men Are Cookin returns on Saturday, November 9, 2019 7pm to 11pm

Philly’s Men Are Cookin is presented by The Ivy Legacy Foundation, the charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc Rho Theta Omega Chapter. Saturday November 9, 2019 from 7pm to 11pm. It will be at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153. Tickets cost $65. Proceeds support scholarships and community programs (mentorship programs). Log on to ivylegacy.org to sign up to be a chef and to purchase tickets.

