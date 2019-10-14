Panera Bread Employee Fired After Exposing Food Preparation On Social Media

We’ve all gotten in trouble at work for keeping it a little too real while on the job.

Well, Brianna Raelene says she was recently fired after uploading a Tic Tok video exposing Panera Bread for the way they prepared their mac & cheese.

The video, which has received 300,000 likes and 3,000 comments, shows the process of preparing the unappetizing frozen mac & cheese before serving it to customers.

Raelene has since then retweeted the video on her page with the caption “lol I lost my job for this video.”

lol i lost my job for this video https://t.co/0Ao8a4revN — Bri (@BriiRamirezz) October 11, 2019

While Panera has yet to comment on firing Raelene, a spokesperson from the fast-food chain released a statement regarding the mac & cheese.

“Mac and cheese is made offsite with our proprietary recipe developed by our chefs and using our sourced ingredients that meet our standards for our clean menu offerings. It is shipped frozen to our bakery-cafes – this allows us to avoid using preservatives which do not meet our cleanliness standards.”

The video has since then sparked a national debate on sanitation in restaurants. Here’s how twitter reacted to the viral video:

I’ve said before that Panera bread Mac and cheese is garbage, and here is the proof https://t.co/PyQk1i5jsl — Toseph Jrepasso (@ossapert) October 12, 2019

humans and panera mac & cheese are both made by being warmed up in a sack and i think that’s beautiful — syd (@sydneyleemarco) October 13, 2019