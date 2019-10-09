CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Sister Speaks Out After Brother Was Called N-Word And Told To ‘Get On His Knees’ In Viral Video

She responds to the support her family received.

Deysha Adriana Facebook video of racist white woman

Source: Deysha Adriana/Facebook

One teenager became the victim of racist insults after his one tiny mistake of littering. After the incident went viral, his sister is speaking out about the support they’ve received.

According to 10 News, 14-year-old Barry Henry was called the N-word by a woman when he threw his gum wrapper on the ground. The incident went down when he was walking from church with his grandmother and cousin on Sunday in Florida.

“I thought she was going to attack us,” he said. “The lady was telling me, ‘Just pick it up,’ real loud and just yelling and everything, crazy.”

The whole incident was recorded and posted to Facebook where the woman can be heard yelling, “Nuh uh, don’t even act like that. Pick it up. Find it. Get down on your knees and find it. Get down on your knees and find it.”

At one point the woman calls the teen a “ni**er” and continues, “That’s how you are. All y’all (unintelligible) f**king ni**ers. Walking around here acting like something.”

The footage was initially posted to Facebook on Sunday by Henry’s sister Deysha Adriana. She wrote:

“Actual footage of a woman talking to my 14 year old brother and cousin in this manner, near Williams Park in St. Pete today, because he dropped a gum wrapper on the ground, he was going to pick it up until she started calling him out of his name. Almost 2020 and we still are dealing with being spoken to in this manner over what exactly? A gum wrapper. Tasteless.”

The video received over 233,000 views and over 5,000 shares. A St. Petersburg City Council member, Steve Kornell, even shared the video asking to help identify the teen so he can be honored at this week’s council meeting. The mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, also called the woman’s actions “deeply disappointing and disturbing, a wholly unacceptable verbal attack that I would hate to witness anywhere, but especially here in our Sunshine City.”

After the backlash against the woman and after Deysha and her brother received massive support, Deysha posted an update:

“My family would like to first thank those who have expressed their genuine concern towards my younger brother in regards to the below video. The point of this post is/was to continue to raise awareness regarding inappropriate behavior, and racism in our city, country, and world. Please note that we are not a confrontational family, and we are not looking for vengeance towards this woman, nor are we looking to fight racism, with racism.”

Meanwhile, the teen’s mother, Tykeshia Henry-Burch, said that even though she was “shocked” and “mad,” they will continue to pray for the racist woman and “hope that she gets the help that she needs because she does need help.”

SEE ALSO: 

Penn State Slams Racist Fan Who Sent Star Player ‘Disgusting’ Dreadlocks Letter

Black Football Coach Fired For His Team Using ‘N*gga’ At Historically Black School

Joshua Brown, Botham Jean's neighbor

Not Today, Satan: Black Twitter Slams Dallas Police For Trying To Lynch Joshua Brown In Death

12 photos Launch gallery

Not Today, Satan: Black Twitter Slams Dallas Police For Trying To Lynch Joshua Brown In Death

Continue reading Not Today, Satan: Black Twitter Slams Dallas Police For Trying To Lynch Joshua Brown In Death

Not Today, Satan: Black Twitter Slams Dallas Police For Trying To Lynch Joshua Brown In Death

Joshua Brown was shot and killed 10 days after being a a key witness in Amber Guyger's murder trial. Immediately, people like Lee Merritt, the family attorney for Botham Jean, asked for an independent investigation outside of the Dallas Police Department -- that clearly will not happen. The Dallas Police are claiming Brown was a drug dealer and that is why he was fatally shot. Twitter is not here for it. READ MORE: Prosecutors 'Threatened' Joshua Brown With Jail If He Didn't Testify, Lawyer Says Dallas cops said during a press conference that Jacquerious Mitchell, a 20-year-old Black man who was arrested for Brown's murder, told them he and two other men, who remain at large, traveled from Louisiana to Dallas "to purchase drugs from Brown." For an unknown reason, the alleged drug deal reportedly turned physical and police claim Mitchell shot Brown in the chest. Police also alleged Mitchell said Brown was shot twice in the chest by Thaddeous Green, a 22-year-old who police said they were still searching for as of Tuesday afternoon. Michael Mitchell, a 32-year-old who police said was the driver of the car the suspects were in, was also still at large, police said Tuesday. See the press conference below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1181640289867485184?s=20   The entire scenario bore staggering similarities to the police investigation into the murder of Botham Jean. In that instance, cops just so happened to leak information about marijuana being found in Jean's apartment, which they said smelled of the drug at the time Amber Guyger stormed into his apartment and shot him dead Sept. 6, 2018. One of the main facts established during Amber Guyger's murder trial was how duplicitous the Dallas Police Department was in its subsequent investigation of Jean's killing. Many members of the department, as well as the Dallas Police Union, were accused of staging an elaborate coverup to protect Guyger. In addition, Guyger’s apartment was never searched by police despite five warrants and she admitted to smoking weed, which was why she wasn't hired by a police department in Fort Worth. NBC News also reported that police made sure to point out during the press conference that they said Brown's murder was not connected to Guyger's murder trial. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson cautioned anyone from jumping to any conclusions. "I am grateful that our detectives have taken the initial steps necessary to bring closure to this case," Johnson said in a brief statement emailed to the media. "I want to thank everyone who demonstrated patience and responsibly reserved their judgment while the Dallas Police Department gathered the facts regarding the death of Joshua Brown. I urge anyone with additional information about this case to come forward." Twitter is not here for it. See the reactions below:

Sister Speaks Out After Brother Was Called N-Word And Told To ‘Get On His Knees’ In Viral Video  was originally published on newsone.com

tm

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close