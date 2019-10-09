Alex Trebek Says Cancer Treatments May Force Him To Leave ‘Jeopardy’

It’s been over 35 years that Alex Trebek has graced our televisions and homes as the host of Jeopardy! But according to reports, Trebek’s time as the legendary’s show’s host may be coming to an end. In an interview with Canada’s CTV television network, Trebek revealed that his chemotherapy treatments are starting to affect his speech.

“I talk to the producers about this all the time now. I say, ‘Look, I’m slurring my words. My tongue doesn’t work as much, as well as it used to. The chemo has caused sores inside my mouth. It makes it difficult for me to speak and enunciate properly.’”

He continued:

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” he added. “But there will come a point when they will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s OK.’”

You may recall that back in March, the 79-year old revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, he vowed in the TV interview to continue to fight.

“We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose. I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life… If it happens, why should I be afraid of that,” he said.

Let’s keep Trebek and his family in our prayers.

