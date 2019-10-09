Lil Kim Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards, And Receives The Highest Honor!

Lil Kim finally got her roses during the BET Hip Hop Awards last night!

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

J. Cole was the big winner of the evening at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019, as he took home lyricist of the year, best featured verse and impact track. Cardi B scored two wins for best hip-hop style and best hip-hop video for “Money.” Travis Scott took home his first win with album of the year and video director of the year. Lil Nas X also took two wins for single of the year and best collaboration for his record-breaking single “Old Town Road.”

Hosted by comedian Lil Duval for an Oct. 5 tapping, the ceremony aired Tuesday, Oct. 8 on BET Networks. Lil’ Kim received the 2019 “I Am Hip Hop” honor, performing a medley of her hits, and was joined by Junior Mafia. Other performances of the evening included Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Chance the Rapper, Offset, T-Pain, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Lil Jon, Rapsody, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Saweetie, Kamillion and Tom. G.

The evening’s presenters included R&B singer Teyana Taylor, and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya. The 2019 Hip Hop Awards debuted a live battle rap between rapper DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top and Shotgun Suge, with DNA winning a $25,000 cash prize.

Also Lil Kim was presented with the I Am Hip Hip Icon Award, by Miami rapper Rick Ross.

Watch Lil Kims performance below:

Check out her heartfelt acceptance speech:

