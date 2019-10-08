CLOSE
Wendy Williams Gets Overdramatic When Telling Audience Member to “Get Out!”

Wendy Williams does not play, especially in front of her daytime studio audience.

During the “Hot Topics” segment of her show on Tuesday, October 8th, one member’s phone went off, and Wendy was not having it.

EURweb.com has the dirt on what Wendy told that person:

“Is somebody’s phone on?” Williams asked before snapping at the culprit, per us.com. “Get out! Get out! Turn that phone off now, sir, ma’am, whoever you are. Just, please, kindly.”

After admitting she was overdramatic, she adds that when people get tickets to her show, they have to turn off their phones as part of a “NO PHONES” rule.

In other words, those phones must be off before taping begins.

Apparently, not everyone got the message.

Here’s the video below (starts at 10:45):

 

Wendy Williams Gets Overdramatic When Telling Audience Member to “Get Out!”  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

