Tyler Perry Makes History, And Squashes Beef With Spike Lee!

Tyler Perry made history recently after opening up the first Black Owned Movie Studio.

According to BET:

Spike Lee and Tyler Perry had beef for years, and at times it got heated publicly.

However, after Perry named a soundstage after the famed director at his impressive new Atlanta movie studio, the public is finding out that they’ve actually been cool for years.

Speaking with TMZ just days after his new studio opening, Perry reveals why he squashed his beef with Lee.

“I don’t care if you have beef with somebody, it is what it is, but the truth cannot deny what he has done in the film industry and how he’s been on the forefront of me and everybody else get to the place where we are,” he said before revealing how they ended their feud.

“Spike called me years ago, he came to my house, we sat down and had a great conversation, and the beauty is that’s what I hope people understand,” he continued. “When Oprah and I worked together, it was a huge moment, this moment with me and Spike is a huge moment. So I’m hoping that we as people start to come together and understand that hey, everything’s alright.”

Tyler Perry Studios is a brand new 330-acre-large facility that Perry describes as “poetic justice” due to it being built on the lands of a former Confederate army base.

Overall, the studio has 12 soundstages, bearing the names of Black pioneers in film including Lee, Denzel Washington, Diahann Carroll and Oprah Winfrey.

Watch the interview below:

