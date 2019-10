This story is too hilarious, I hope its true, but even if its not, its pure entertainment! Comedian Deon Cole claims that he has beef with the legendary Stevie Wonder, because he says that Stevie tried to steal the woman he was with at the time.

Heres what he shared woh the ladies of the Real:

We will also keep Stevie Wonder in our prayers, reportedly he has a kidney transplant coming up.

