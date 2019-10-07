CLOSE
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For ‘Recreating The Drug Culture’

"I think some things should be left alone."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Last month, it was announced that “New Jack City” would be receiving a remake and now the star of the original movie, Wesley Snipes, has some thoughts.

In a talk with Shadow and Act for his new movie with Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”, Snipes was asked about the “New Jack City” project. His response?

“I’m not associated with it, you know. I’m have nothing to do with it at all,” he said.

When pressed about his specific feelings for the flick, Snipes explained:

“I think some things should be left alone…if it worked at the time under the circumstances. And the story was built around things that are current. I don’t particularly like the idea of recreating the drug culture. For what? […] I don’t know. They actually talked to me about doing it and I told them no. If I had a dime for every time I’ve said no. It’s a done deal, it’s a wrap.”

The original “New Jack City” premiered in 1991 and it served as Mario Van Peebles‘ directorial debut. It told the story of New York City drug lord Nino Brown (Snipes) and the detective, Scotty Appleton (Ice-T) who goes undercover to plot his downfall. Along with Snipes and Ice-T starring in the movie, Chris Rock, Michael Michele, and Allen Payne also had significant roles. Deadline made the announcement that the flick would be receiving a reboot, although the writer for the movie, Malcolm M. Mays deemed it a “sequel” on Instagram. Along with being a writer, Mays has also had a reoccurring role on the FX drama “Snowfall,” which also explores the inner workings of the drug world only this time, in L.A. where Mays is from.

“New Jack City” has had major cultural impact, especially serving as the launching pad for the acting careers of Rock, Payne and Ice-T. Rock was especially memorable to audiences for his dramatic turn as “Pookie” Benny Robinson, a crack addict who eventually becomes a police informant and infiltrates the Cash Money Brothers gang.

The flick was made for an estimated $8 million, according to Deadline, and it grossed around $48 million at the domestic box office. Although Mays is set to pen the script for the sequel, there is no director attached yet. Meanwhile, Mays is gearing up to direct and produce the feature film “Flint,” starring John Ortiz and T.I. The movie will follow a converted ex-con who’s found peace in the Tao principles. He finds himself caught up in a murder mystery set upon by his ex-lover and young mentee. His journey plays out in the backdrop of the Flint, MI water crisis and soon connections are made between the protagonist’s mystery and the water crisis afflicting the community where he grew up.

