Patti LaBelle & Jasmine Guy Pay Tribute to Diahann Carroll

The tributes from cast members are pouring in for the late Diahann Carroll.

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow.

We all have our favorite moments from Diahann Carroll. For some, it is her role as Claudine, for others it is her head-to-head battle in Dynasty with Alexis (Joan Collins) as the half sister of Blake Carrington, Dominique Deveraux. In the 90’s she was back on screen as the perfectly matched mother of Jasmine Guy’s character on A Different World, playing the role of Whitley Gilbert’s mom. Jasmine Guy took to social media to share her condolences.

Cast member Darryl Bell who played Ron Johnson in A Different World also expressed his condolences on Instagram

Who could forget the battles between Dwayne Wayne’s mom played by Patti LaBelle and Whitley Gilbert’s mom. Patti LaBelle took to Instagram to share her condolences.

Who remembers this legendary catfight?

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: