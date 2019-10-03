Jazzy Report: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

A new study shows that air pollution harms more than the environment. It also could disrupt children’s mental health and increase the risk and effect of depression and anxiety in children. The number of children who have been brought to the hospital after admitting to having suicidal though has gone up 44% after a spike in air pollution. Toxic partials in the air are believed to lead to inflammation of children’s brains.

