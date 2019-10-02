Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The man who was convicted of killing Toya Wright’s brothers will serve life behind bars, Nola.com reports.

Antoine “Tweazy” Edwards was accused of killing Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, 24 and Joshua Johnson, 31 during an argument back in July of 2016. During the trial, witnesses claim they saw Edwards at the scene of the crime after the men were killed. One key witness said she even heard Edwards confess to the crime.

Edwards’ criminal defense attorney worked to discredit the witnesses, claiming they were paid to testify or drug addicted liars. The strategy did not hold up in court.

On September 12th, Edwards was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder. The Johnson family was present for the verdict, but did not release a statement. Witnesses say the family let out an audible sigh of relief when the ruling was read.

Edwards was sentenced to life in prison on Monday as the friends and relatives of the victims watched.

Toya has been very vocal about her grief since her brothers’ passing. Shortly after the incident, Toya told People the devastating details of the night her siblings died. She was initially told just one of her brothers were shot, and that was it. The mom of two explained she was frantically calling family members and no one would answer.

“I guess they didn’t want to tell me what was really going on,” she said at the time. When she finally got in touch with her sister-in-law, she was told that her brothers were still inside the car and it was cordoned off.

“When she said that, I just knew.” Wright said. She immediately drove to New Orleans to be close to her family.

“It was the worst news ever,” she said. “Murders happen every day and this is another dark night in New Orleans. You hear about stories like this all the time, but it doesn’t really hit you until you get that call. It hits so close to home.”

