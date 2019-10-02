Eddie Murphy Planning “Beverly Hills Cop 4”

In a recent interview, Eddie Murphy confirmed that the next flick he’ll be working on is “Beverly Hills Cop 4.”

During an interview with Collider, Murphy said that Coming to America 2 and Beverly Hills Cop 4 and some other things would “serve as bookends” to his storied career.

“Yeah that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America 2. We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do standup. That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is standup. These movies and Saturday Night Live it’s kind of like…I’m looking at it as a bookend. If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”

Do you want to see a fourth Beverly Hills Cop film?

