Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death Of Botham Jean

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean.

Guyger was found guilty on Tuesday after two days of deliberations by the jury. She was off-duty but still in her uniform when she broke into Jean’s apartment on September 6, 2018, thinking it was hers. She shot Jean twice and the 26-year-old died shortly after.

Guyger faces anywhere from 5 years up to life in prison.

“Nothing will bring Botham back, but today his family has found some measure of justice,” Ben Crump, civil attorney for the Jean family said in a statement. “What happened on September 6, 2018, is clear to everyone: This officer saw a black man and shot, without reason and without justification. The jury’s thoughtful verdict sets a powerful precedent for future cases, telling law enforcement officers that they cannot hide behind the badge but instead will face justice for their wrongful actions.”

During the trial, Guyger tearfully apologized for killing Jean but also said she feared for her life upon finding the door unlocked of what she thought was her apartment.

Jean was unarmed and was watching television and eating ice cream before Guyger entered his apartment.

