Too Short Has His 1st Shorty At 53 [VIDEO]

The most inspirational sayings are life is too short, and, your never too old, and Todd Anthony Shaw AKA, rapper Too Short, is living by those words.

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported that the legendary rapper Too Short is a first time dad at the age of 53 years old. Sources are saying that Too Short and his girlfriend Sue Ivey are the proud parents of a baby girl named Yanni.

Today on the Sam Sylk Show, Sam posed the to the listeners: Parenting over 35, Do you feel it was easier or more difficult? Do you think you would have been a better parent when you where older or younger? What is your cut off age of having a baby? What are your feelings (for fun) on having a child at 53?

BTW remember ♫ Life is….Too Short ♫ not to have a good time :)

