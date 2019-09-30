Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Her New Husband

Stacey Dash has been known for her acting, most notably the TV show ‘Single Ladies’ and both the movie and TV adaptions of ‘Clueless,’ and her political views. However, she has just landed in hot water with law enforcement in Florida.

Dash was arrested during the weekend in Pasco County, FL at her home for domestic abuse after allegedly getting into a fight, both verbally and physically, with her fourth husband Jeffrey Marty, who happens to be a lawyer.

Stacey Dash Arrested in Florida for Domestic Abuse to 4th Husband! https://t.co/7WTcYMxWTx pic.twitter.com/zH5FTzCNK6 — EURweb (@eurweb) September 30, 2019

Police officers showed during the evening to check up on the couple, and EURweb.com has more:

TMZ says their sources say Stacey Dash allegedly pushed and slapped her husband and that’s when officers arrived … they saw scratches on his left arm.

Dash, who is still being held while waiting to be released with bail set at $500, has been married to Marty since spring of 2018.

