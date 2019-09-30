Did Adele and Beyoncé Record a Duet or Not?

Here’s a collaboration that went from happening to wishful thinking over the course of a few hours.

Two days earlier, producer, songwriter, and OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder made this announcement according to Complex:

Beyoncé and Adele have a new collab in the bag. The track, the title of which has yet to be announced, will be among those featured on a new album from OneRepublic in 2020.

Tedder’s news had fans buzzing for a short time. This would have been epic as not only has he worked with Adele and Beyoncé, but also U2, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, Camilla Cabello, and 5 Seconds of Summer in addition to his own group OneRepublic.

However, Tedder just took to Instagram to reveal that he was only kidding with the Adele-Beyoncé duet project.

Ryan Tedder of One Republic clarifies that there will *not* be a collaboration with Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin on the group’s new album: pic.twitter.com/AAZ2M3fOk6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2019

In other words, it’s NOT happening…for now!

Would you love to see Adele and Beyoncé team up for a duet?

