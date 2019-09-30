Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay’s Chris Martin All on One Song?

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

In a recent interview, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder was spilling the tea. He claims that Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay are all on one song together. The song will be on OneRepublic’s upcoming album, Human. He said Chris Martin has a piano solo on the song. Social media does not believe him. If you do your homework, it is not that far fetched. Ryan Tedder co-wrote Beyonce’s Halo, XO and I Was Here. He collaborated with Adele on Remedy, Rumor Has It and Turning Tables. So there is definitely a relationship there. Do you think the alleged song will see the light of day?

Via EW.com

