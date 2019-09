SNL brought out all the stars for the season 45 premiere. Maya Rudolph returned to portray Sen. Kamala Harris. The skit was of a CNN mock Democratic debate. Maya Rudolph used many of Sen Harris’ catch phrases that she has become famous for. Watch the skit below.

Sen Harris took to Twitter to comment using her own famous phrases from the first Democratic debate,

That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me. pic.twitter.com/btmrzJnm6u — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 29, 2019

Maya retweeted the Senator and tweeted

YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!! https://t.co/nW9tRdJu6D — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) September 29, 2019

